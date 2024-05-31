HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CGON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGON stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,347,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $66,757,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $82,716,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

