HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

