Head-To-Head Contrast: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) versus Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and Primis Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $133.31 million 1.70 $27.42 million $2.21 9.13 Primis Financial $150.45 million 1.72 $9.94 million $0.86 12.20

BayCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primis Financial. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 19.27% 8.41% 1.02% Primis Financial 8.73% 5.90% 0.58%

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BayCom pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayCom has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BayCom and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BayCom beats Primis Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

