Head-To-Head Survey: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.26 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -11.04 Meta Materials $7.97 million 3.04 -$398.23 million N/A N/A

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.88%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66% Meta Materials -3,939.25% -188.00% -124.83%

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

