Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $53.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00053115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.28501 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10035138 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $58,917,137.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

