Hermez Network Reaches One Day Volume of $33,511.43 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.71 million and $33,511.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.79 or 0.99975667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.3080929 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $70,143.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.