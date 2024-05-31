HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $242,592.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,960.31 or 0.98950573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00114490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050921 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $239,865.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.