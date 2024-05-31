Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock remained flat at $50.39 during trading hours on Friday. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

