HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRT

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.