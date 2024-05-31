Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HROEY remained flat at $11.37 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.97.
