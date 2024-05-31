holoride Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,647.01 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. holoride has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $56,647.01 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.33 or 0.05602348 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00053571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003154 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,431,418 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,431,418 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00376408 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,525.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

