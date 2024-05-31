Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $328.01 and last traded at $328.92. 564,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,368,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.18.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 80,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

