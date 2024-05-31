Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $323.77 and last traded at $324.23. Approximately 666,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,371,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

