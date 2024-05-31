Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss Increases Dividend
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
