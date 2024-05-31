Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.80

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 573253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Humacyte by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

