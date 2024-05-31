Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 649,927 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

