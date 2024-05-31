ICON Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $219.19 million and $3.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 998,408,623 coins and its circulating supply is 998,408,448 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. More information can be found at https://icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

