ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $322.92 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $204.38 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.81 and a 200 day moving average of $294.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

