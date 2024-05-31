ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.
ICON Public Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $322.92 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $204.38 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.81 and a 200 day moving average of $294.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
