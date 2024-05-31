ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) COO Christian B. Voigtlander Sells 12,539 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian B. Voigtlander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $103.53 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

