Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 1.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Idorsia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

