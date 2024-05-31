Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Down 1%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $234.79 and last traded at $234.97. Approximately 135,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,189,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

