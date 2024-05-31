Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $727,723.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.