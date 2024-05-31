Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $85.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
