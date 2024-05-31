Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,650,000 shares during the period. Enviva makes up 0.9% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned about 3.96% of Enviva worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 37.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 288,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,284. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

