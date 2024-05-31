Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

IFNNY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 183,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 16.48%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

