Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 300,000 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $34.11 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 678.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inhibrx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

