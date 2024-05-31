Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (LAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LAPR remained flat at $25.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

