Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (LAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LAPR remained flat at $25.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $25.10.
About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.