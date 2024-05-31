Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 3rd

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October stock remained flat at $24.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
