Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 59.08% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. The company offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

