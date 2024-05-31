Insider Buying: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AtriCure by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

