Insider Buying: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.10. 261,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.