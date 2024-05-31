Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Welch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.05 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,250.00 ($30,166.67).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
