Insider Buying: Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Kyle Michael Wool purchased 8,500 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,415.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Kyle Michael Wool acquired 19,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dominari

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

