Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires 12,143 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($127,633.32).

Shares of LON:INCH traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 796 ($10.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,415,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,399. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.62. Inchcape plc has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 892.50 ($11.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 5,230.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.41) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

