Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,257.00 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $10,257.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,459,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,119. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 8 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 190 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 312 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 47 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $611.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,615 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,916.55.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12.80.

On Thursday, April 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 4 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51.20.

On Friday, April 5th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25.60.

On Monday, April 1st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 19,236 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,220.80.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pono Capital Two

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.