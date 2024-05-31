Insider Buying: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) General Counsel Buys $99,997.26 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of METC stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

