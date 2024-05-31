Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £12,629.10 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £12,629.10 ($16,129.12).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($997,104.60).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.9 %

LON RR opened at GBX 447 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 475 ($6.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.77) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.37).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

