Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires C$138,000.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 40,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$45,200.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

RML stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.