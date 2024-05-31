Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires C$138,000.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,000.00.
Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 40,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$45,200.00.
Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.7 %
RML stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.