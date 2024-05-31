Insider Buying: Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.07 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of A$150,305.00 ($100,203.33).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.