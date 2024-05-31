Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Sells 21,700 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.43. 1,250,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

