Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells $1,142,681.40 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 588.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,199,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

