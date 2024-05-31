Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells 805 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $16,422.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,554. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $554.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

