Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Insider Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) insider Lisa M. Salazar sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $24,458.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $369,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 34,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,862. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Bridgewater Bancshares
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.