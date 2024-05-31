Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Insider Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) insider Lisa M. Salazar sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $24,458.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $369,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 34,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,862. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

