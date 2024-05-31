Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Sells C$488,348.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$488,348.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$28.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The company has a market cap of C$52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

