Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 3,734,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freshworks by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.