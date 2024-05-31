Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Freshworks Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 3,734,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.88.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
