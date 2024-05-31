Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Sells $29,264.08 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $29,264.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
