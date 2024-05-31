Insider Selling: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

IBCP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 113,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,890. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

