Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $54,543.87 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ITRI opened at $108.22 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
