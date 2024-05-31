Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $54,543.87 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $108.22 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 126,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Itron

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.