Insider Selling: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells C$21,300.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$21,300.00.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.67 on Friday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of C$48.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

