Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $79,603.12.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.7 %

POWI stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $37,424,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

